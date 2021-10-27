Incredible that MDA lacks common min prog: Paul

SHILLONG, Oct 26: UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh has said that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition is running on autopilot mode without any common minimum programme (CMP).

In an exclusive interview with Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, the former cabinet minister said that CMP is supposed to be the road map for any coalition for the tasks before it for five years.

He also alleged that the executive business was being tinkered with taking advantage of the inexperience of the first time ministers in the cabinet; files were being put up by officers directly to the CM bypassing the cabinet minister.

“This is something shocking,” the UDP leader said.

He however felt that such a collapse of system owes it to the electoral defeat of some experienced politicians like himself, Ardent Basaiawmoit, Pynshngainlang N Syiem and others.

“You are the same people who rejected these names and you are the same people who say that this government is a failure,” Lyngdoh pointed out.

Lyngdoh also rued the fact that instead of electing the right candidates, voters were opting for businessmen, limestone exporters and dry fish dealers. He said the outcome of sending such people to the legislature is for all to see.

On the party’s approach to the 2023 election, he that it is too early to say anything since they would like to play a much more dominant role and assert themselves better in 2023.