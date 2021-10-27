Election dept wary of violation of protocols by political parties

SHILLONG, Oct 26: Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor has maintained that the Election department is wary of political parties flouting COVID-19 protocols and asserted that necessary action will be taken against the defaulters.

The CEO’s statement gains significance as it comes at a time when videos and pictures of the election campaigning process indicates violation of COVID-19 protocols in certain areas, especially with regard to crowding.

Kharkongor referred to the directive of the ECI that if anyone is found violating the protocols then they will not be allowed to campaign.

The CEO also said that after the dates for by-elections were announced, they held meetings with the respective deputy commissioners and the political parties and apprised them of all the COVID protocols that should be adhered to.

Kharkongor pointed out that in one such case in Rajabala, the GHADC Chief Executive Member has been given a restraining order and disallowed from further campaign.

Similarly a show-cause notice has been issued to the NPP candidate from Mawryngkneng for violating COVID protocols.

Kharkongor also admitted that at times it becomes difficult to curb the enthusiasm of the voters but added that it was the onus of the political parties to ensure that these protocols are followed as they are meant for the safety of the voters.

With campaigning drawing to a close at 4 pm on Wednesday, the Election department is all set to hold by-elections in the three constituencies of Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala.

Kharkongor said advanced preparations are on in full swing and said that a triangle – safety of voters, safety of polling officials and staggered entry into polling stations – have been explained to all stakeholders.

Around 300 senior citizens have opted to vote through postal ballots across the three constituencies.

17 auxiliary polling stations in Rajabala and seven in Mawryngkneng have been created to ensure that the number of voters does not exceed 1000.