Agatha, Deborah add weight to Rajabala poll campaign

TURA, Oct 26: The battle for the ballots in Rajabala got more intense with the entry of two women heavyweights into the campaign trail in Rajabala which is barely hours away from conclusion.

The NPP and the Congress have pulled out all stops to make this election a prestigious issue and what better way than to bring in their star campaigners — Agatha K Sangma and Deborah C Marak — in the hope that it will click among the several thousand women voters of the constituency.The NPP rally in the minority dominated village of Belbari witnessed a strong presence of supporters for the ruling dispensation as Tura MP Agatha K Sangma addressed the crowds speaking about the developmental works her brother’s government has been undertaking for the state.

“This government is making all efforts to ensure every corner of Garo Hills gets its share of development and Rajabala is also a part of the development initiative of Conrad Sangma’s government,” Agatha said on the sidelines of the rally.

But that doesn’t seem to hold much water for the Congress and its senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Deborah.

“As far as we are concerned we are winning Rajabala because people here are yearning for a change. There is no development which is why the public are looking to the Congress and this can be understood from the large turnouts to our rallies,” says Deborah.

Deborah led a Congress women’s delegation to the Garo dominated hill areas of Wadagokgre and the plain tribes region of Kochugre to ramp up support for Congress candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondal on Tuesday.

According to the former Congress minister, the party is leaving nothing to chance and taking all steps to combine the voter support of the hills and the plains.

“We are having cluster meetings in villages in view of the COVID protocols but are able to get our message across to the masses,” believes Marak.