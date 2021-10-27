UDP in no mood to topple NPP-led govt

SHILLONG, Oct 26: United Democratic Party (UDP) president, Metbah Lyngdoh said the party is averse to causing a political instability in the state by toppling the present government.

“The people are fed up with the history of the state’s political instability. Previously, there used to be three to four governments in one single term but this is not a healthy trend,” Lyngdoh said at a rally while campaigning for party’s Mawphlang candidate, Eugeneson Lyngdoh at Mawngap on Tuesday evening.

He said the UDP would not like to be blamed for shifting allegiance from one side to another.

It is a part of the Regional Democratic Alliance that has the support of 10 MLAs – seven from UDP, two from Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HDPDP) and one Independent, he said.

“We have decided to distance ourselves from the political conspiracy to topple the government. We could have easily toppled it (if we had wanted). There should be a solid reason to bring down the government,” Lyngdoh said.

The UDP president said people want a government which will last five years but that does not mean the UDP will remain silent over issues facing people just because it is a part of the NPP-led government.

“We will continue to raise issues afflicting the people and safeguard their interests,” Lyngdoh said.

He said the party will explain to people things that it did over the past five years during campaigning for the Assembly elections of 2023. He slammed state Congress chief, Vincent H Pala for accusing the UDP of looting in the Covid-19 testing centre in Ri Bhoi.

“I would urge Pala to speak responsibly as a Member of Parliament. If what he claimed is true, then who is stopping him from filing an FIR against UDP leaders looting the state?” Lyngdoh asked.

He alleged that he learnt the rival candidates are offering Rs 5,000 each to win over the die-hard supporters of the UDP.

“I fear the party supporters will fall into the trap laid by our opponent. They will not have the right to question the MLA if they sell their precious votes,” Lyngdoh said.

UDP leader and Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief, Titosstarwell Chyne has advised Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong of the NPP to think twice before he speaks.

According to him, Tynsong stated it will be futile to elect UDP candidate Eugeneson since he will lose his way even in the Secretariat.

“How a footballer, who has travelled across the globe representing the country, will not find his way in the Secretariat? I think the Deputy CM needs to be cautious while speaking due to his old age,” Chyne said.

HSPDP general secretary, Renikton L Tongkhar also addressed the gathering.