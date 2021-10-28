Employees tell Meghalaya govt to clear remaining arrears

TURA, Oct 28: The All Garo Hills Grade IV Government Employees Association has urged the Meghalaya Government to clear the remaining 22.5 percent arrears of the 5th Meghalaya Pay Revision within this year.

In their representation submitted to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the employees said that while the 40 percent, 30 percent and 7.5 percent of the arrears have been released in separate instalments, the remaining 22.5 percent due for 2021 has been kept pending.

“We appreciate the government for responding positively to our demands and releasing the earlier amounts. We therefore, would like to request you to release the remaining amount within November or December,” the employees said.