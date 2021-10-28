NPP dares Cong to prove ‘money power’ allegation

SHILLONG, Oct 27: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday dared its rivals to substantiate their charges that it is using money power to influence voters in the by-elections to the three Assembly segments.

“Let them prove by asking the voters if we tried to lure them by offering money,” NPP national vice president, Prestone Tynsong said while talking to reporters.

Tynsong, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said people have already decided who they will vote for and they will silently cast their votes on the day of polling. “We will know the results on the day of counting on November 2,” he said.

The NPP leader claimed the Congress did not have any agenda to go to the voters and hence restricted themselves to hurling accusations at the NPP-led government.

“I have already said if they have any documentary evidence, then they should go to the nearest police station to file an FIR against us over corruption,” Tynsong said.

He said the results of the by-elections will not necessarily be an indication of the Assembly elections in 2023. “The general elections are fought with different strategies, depending on the candidate the political parties choose to contest from each constituency,” Tynsong said.

Dismissing talks of anti-incumbency, he said, “We have just completed three and half years in government. If the Congress were in power, anti-incumbency could have been a factor since it ruled the state for so many years.”