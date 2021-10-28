Meghalaya PCC launches digital membership drive

By Bureau
Meghalaya PCC president, Vincent Pala launches party's digital primary membership drive in Shillong on Thursday. ST photo by Sanjib.

SHILLONG, Oct 28: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee today launched a digital membership drive here to enroll primary members in the party as per the directive of the AICC.
Launching the digital primary membership drive, the State PCC president Vincent Pala said, ” Congress party has set up a simple process using chatbot on WhatsApp, wherein the user has to send a simple ‘Hi’ or ‘Hello’ to 9077909175 where after the user will be asked for name, voter ID number and has to upload the picture of the voter ID and take a selfie and upload. Once the information fed is verified, a digital primary membership identity card is sent to the user on WhatsApp.”

