4 arrested for clash between Cong and NPP workers in Rajabala LAC: CEO

SHILLONG, Oct 28 : As many as four people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s clash between NPP and Congress workers in Rajabala Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) where by-poll will be held on October 30.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), FR Kharkongor on Thursday said that the election machinery is taking stock of the arrangement to ensure that people vote in a free and fair atmosphere on November 30 even as he informed that as per the report, the whole episode was due to political rivalry between the supporters of NPP and Congress

According to Kharkongor, in the incident, 21 people from both sides sustained minor injuries and there was no report of hospitalization even as he informed that 4 people have been arrested and Section 144 CrPC imposed while police are patrolling the areas. The SP of West Garo Hills district is also monitoring the situation

“Situation is under control,” he said while adding that the incident seems to be an unprovoked one and it was brought under control quickly

Reacting to a query about the security arrangements for the polls, Kharkongor said Election department was also going to deploy four companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) personnel in vulnerable location and there are 29 vulnerable polling stations in Rajabala LAC, 7 in Mawrygkneng LAC and 10 in Mawphlang LAC

It was also informed that there would be direct webcasting in 16 polling stations across the three constituencies

It may be mentioned that some banned groups also issued a threat earlier and taking note of the threats, the District police of East Khasi Hills have been asked to deploy CAPF for area domination and there will also be long range patrolling in vulnerable areas

In addition, round-the-clock security will also be provided to contesting candidates

Soon after a scuffle had broken out in Rajabala LAC in which scores of Congress and NPP workers were injured, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Vincent Pala accused the MDA Government of arresting only Congress workers while sparing the NPP workers who pelted stones on Congress workers

Pala on Thursday said that some of the supporters of the rival candidate pelted stones on Congress workers while they were returning back after the meeting and many got injured after which our people also retaliated

“The problem is that the MDA Government only arrests Congress workers and they are not arresting NPP workers who started the pelting of stones,” Pala said while informing that they have already lodged an FIR into the matter.

Informing that he would speak to DC and SP on the matter, Pala also said that he would urge the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take action against both sides and not just one side

Suspecting that the attack on Congress workers was planned, Pala said that the NPP after realizing that the Congress is strong there is trying to threaten people and Congress is going to counter such attempts.

On the other hand, NPP State President, WR Kharlukhi said that as per news reports , it was the Congress workers who pelted stones on the NPP workers.

He also said that the Congress workers even after the campaigning period took out a procession which was in violation of the model code of conduct.