Assam drive to bring ‘resistant’ people under vax ambit from Nov 10 

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: The Assam government will undertake a massive door-to-door vaccination drive across villages of some districts where a section of “resistant” people have not taken a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there are a little over 9 lakh people in some districts such as Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, who are still resistant to taking even a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till date.

“Taking this resistant population, apart from a section of people who might be unable to come out of their homes for vaccination, into consideration, we are planning to take up a massive door-to-door drive across villages for seven days from November 10. We plan to bring them under the vaccination ambit by next month,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said that till date, 2.076 crore population have been administered the first dose while 77 lakh population (out of the 2.076 population) have been fully vaccinated.

“This door-to-door rural drive will be even more challenging than the campaign to bring 2 crore people in the vaccination ambit. Our target now is to fully vaccinate a population of 2.10 crore by January 15, 2022. Once people are fully vaccinated, we do not have to worry about any possible third wave of the pandemic,” he said.