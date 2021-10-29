Assam govt to clear old files under citizen-friendly project

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: Assam is planning to make governance citizen-friendly by migrating to e-governance under “Project Sadbhabana” launched here on Friday.

Announcing the launch before reporters here, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said old files prior to May 10, 2021, which are pending at the Assam Secretariat for several years, would be disposed of by May 10, 2022.

“We plan to kick off the project tentatively by November 10. Citizens will be able to share details like their file numbers/subject/department at the portals of Assam government and RTPS (right to public service), facilitation centres and at a dedicated counter outside the Secretariat. The project will alleviate the hardships of citizens as they do not have to visit government offices,” Sarma said.

“The initiative will also help in focusing on governance and migrating to e-governance,” he said.

The chief minister further said that thousands of files dating back to 2003 and even beyond are pending and accumulating at the Secretariat every year.

“Maximum number of files is pending with the education department followed by the public works department, revenue department, etc. All such files will be disposed of in the next six months,” Sarma said.

He further said that tracking the files would be done by officials at the Secretariat.

“Our effort will be to dispose of the files, either positively or otherwise, so that things are clear and that people do not lose more man days, taking the trouble to come to the Secretariat any more. Letters would be sent to the residences of people informing that the files have been disposed of,” Sarma said.