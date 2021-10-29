Elderly couple murder case: Key accused confesses to crime

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: Three days after his arrest and police interrogation, Akash Choudhury, the key accused in the elderly couple murder case, confessed to committing the gruesome crime, police officials confirmed here on Friday.

However, police have refrained from disclosing further details of the case, including the motive of the murder, for specific reasons.

It may be mentioned that Akash’s wife, Putu Das was also detained and brought to the Basistha police station (where Akash had made the confession in the presence of the joint commissioner of police) for interrogation.

Akash (alias Ramu) hails from Bihar and has been serving as a caretaker of the residence of the deceased elderly couple here for about two decades.

The elderly couple – Noni Gopal Baruah (86), a retired engineer in the state water resources department, and Mina Baruah (76), a retired teacher – was found dead at their Survey (Beltola) residence on Tuesday morning.

The last rites of the couple, who are survived by two daughters, were performed at the Navagraha crematorium on Thursday afternoon.