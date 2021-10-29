Woman trampled to death by elephant in Goalpara

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: In yet another incident of human-animal conflict in Assam, an elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Goalpara district on Friday morning.

Official sources said that the woman, identified as Tilottoma Ray (70), was killed by the elephant at Korkuchi, Dohela under Dudhnoi police station around 7am.

Goalpara divisional forest officer, Jitendra Kumar informed that the deceased’s body was taken for post mortem and necessary legal formalities were being done for sanction of ex gratia to the next of kin.

Goalpara district has accounted for 19 deaths so far in elephant attacks this year. This is the second such death this month.