ITBP felicitates 11 families of bravehearts at National Police Memorial

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday paid homage to its martyrs and felicitated 11 families of the bravehearts at the National Police Memorial here.

This year, the Police Commemoration Day has continued for ten days from October 21 to 30.

The families paid tributes to the martyrs at the memorial, the wall of valour and visited the museum.

Films themed on their valour and sacrifice were also shown to the families and men of the Force.

Additional Director General of the Force, A.M. Prasad felicitated the families.

Apart from the martyrs’ families, kin of serving ITBP personnel also visited the memorial.

For the first time, the government has decided to invite the families of martyrs on the National Police Memorial Day (NPMD).

Around 200 members from the martyrs’ families from all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police organisations had been invited to NPM on the Police Commemoration Day held on October 21.

This year, the Police Commemoration Day has been continued for ten days from October 21 to 30, and for the first time, clips, pictures, write ups, video clippings are being displayed to the families and visitors at the NPM theatre.

The Police Commemoration Day 2021 has been dedicated to ‘Covid warriors’ engaged in Covid-19 duty from March 2020. More than 85,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were infected with the virus and 333 personnel succumbed to it.

Raised in 1962, the Himalayan border guarding force secures the 3,488 km long India-China borders. The Force is also deployed in various internal security duties.