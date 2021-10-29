Preparations in place for smooth conduct of by-polls  

TURA, Oct 29: Preparations are in place to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Rajabala by-elections on Saturday with the West Garo Hills District Administration going all out to make sure that nothing untoward takes place on the day.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Ram Singh informed that two companies of CPMF and extra State Police Force have been deployed in all polling stations under the constituency including FSTs and SSTs in thanas while patrol parties have also been put in place.

Polling is to take place from 7 AM to 4 PM and voters have been requested to come on time and to follow Covid-19 protocols. Ram Singh also cautioned voters that the Voting information slip is not a valid ID card and they would have to bring any valid ID card in order to vote.

“If someone doesn’t find their name in the main Polling Station they should be able to find their name in the Electoral roll in the Adjacent Auxiliary Polling Station,” Ram Singh assured.

According to Ram Singh, there are 41 main polling stations and 17 Auxiliary polling stations bringing the total to 58. The number of polling stations for both Male and Female under Main Polling Stations is 9 while there are a total of 23 for the general category. Under Auxiliary Polling stations, the number of polling stations is 6 for both Male and Female and 5 for the General Category.