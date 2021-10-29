Meghalaya govt set to take over Iew Mawlong land as per lease deed

SHILLONG, Oct 29 : In pursuance of the tripartite land lease deed dated 31st March, 2021 executed among the Government of Meghalaya (first party), Syiem of Mylliem (second party) and Shillong Municipal Board (third party), in respect of lease of land measuring 12444.13 sq.m, situated at Iew Mawlong, Shillong, the Government of Meghalaya has received a letter dated 29.10.2021 from Syiem of Mylliem and Shillong Municipal Board from handing over of the plot of land to Government of Meghalaya.

The Government of Meghalaya (first party) has accepted the handover of the said demised leased premises to First Party through the joint secretary, of the Urban Affairs Department today.