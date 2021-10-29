Protests in NEHU Tura campus over non-induction of locals in Shillong

TURA, Oct 29: A conglomerate of various organisations from the Garo Hills, under the banner of the “All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee” on Friday staged a protest demonstration outside the campus of NEHU at Tura in protest against the university’s failure to inductstudents from Garo Hills for the ongonigadmission in the university’s headquarters at Shillong.

The protesting organisations are now demanding that NEHU Shillong set up equal Departments of the same in the Tura campus, if it is unable to benefit the local students from this part of the region.

The AGHJAC group has also demanded for the alteration of previous admission into inclusive admission of all the justifying students from Garo Hills in different departments like Zoology, Mathematics, History, Political Science and Geography, in view of certain aspects and due to prevalent pandemic situation, those deprived students will not get admission in other states or other universities.

“All the meritorious students from Garo Hills should be allowed to take admission for the academic session 2021-2022 and the number of seats in every department must be increased, based on the ever increasing population in the state. Also, in consequence of the popular demand from Garo Hills, the existing NEHU, and Tura campus must be allocated with more departments in lieu with the existing departments,” demanded these organisations.

The Leaders of All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) who led the delegations included Roger Benny A. Sangma, Adviser, AGHJAC, Balkarin Ch. Marak, Convener, AGHJAC, Saljrang Tengrik R. Marak, President, Garo Students’ Union (Eastern Zone), Jagir M. Sangma, President, FAF (Northern Zone), Walseng N. Sangma, General Secretary, GSU, (Resubelpara Unit), Zikku Balgra N. Marak, President, GSU (CEC) H.Q. Tura, Ryan Ch. Marak Chairman, GSMC, Garobadha Unit, Kengkrong B. Sangma, Secretary, GSU (Chibinang Unit), Tengsan M. Marak, President, GSU, Western Zone North, Silbil N. Marak, Vice President, GSU Eastern Zone, Raj Mark Ch. Momin, Publicity Secretary, GSU, Western Zone North and Frenky Marak, Vice President GSU CEC, Tura.

The delegation leaders led by Roger Benny A Sangma, adviser AGHJAC, and Balkarin Ch Marak later submitted the memorandum to vice Chancellor NEHU Shillong through Pro Vice Chancellor NEHU Tura Campus demanding that a capable Pro Vice Chancellor amongst the locals ought to lead Tura Campus in order to address the grievances of the students to bring positive change in terms of infrastructure, regularization of the staff, to fill up all the vacant post, to set up examination centre and an appointment of local Guest Lecturesr, to immediately regularize all the contractual appointees, appointment of Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar at Tura Campus.

The Vice Chancellor reportedly gave an assurance over the phone from Shillong to look into the matter and is due to visit the Tura Campus after Diwali celebrations. The AGHJAC also cautioned that should their demands not be met, they would not hesitate to resume their protests.