MPCC chief’s ATM barb falls flat

SHILLONG, Oct 28: Separate inquiries by the Health department and the Election department did not find any evidence that the health centres along the highways have become the ATMs of two ruling parties as alleged by the state Congress chief, Vincent H. Pala.

Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor said the returning officers and the Director of Health Services (MI) had probed the allegation. The district election officials had visited the health centres mentioned in the media reports.

“Both the inquiries found the allegations to be untrue,” he said.

Citing the Health department’s report, the CEO said incentives to pregnant women when they come to the hospitals for institutional delivery could have been misconstrued.

“Some amount is credited to the account of a pregnant woman according to the incentives given by the Health department. But this has been happening even before the election,” he said.

A few days ago, Pala claimed there were no scandals during the Congress reign in Meghalaya. “But today, all COVID-19 centres have become the ATMs of the UDP and the NPP,” he added.

He particularly mentioned the COVID-19 centres along the Shillong-Jowai road, claiming the money was being collected from “these ATMs” to be spent during the elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had dared Pala to file an FIR if he had documentary evidence to support his claim.