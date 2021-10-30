Cong wants ban on mobiles inside polling stations

TURA, Oct 29: A day after accusing the NPP of orchestrating the Rajabala attack, the Congress party has submitted a complaint letter to the returning officer seeking the ban on use of mobile phones inside the polling stations and booths.

District Congress Committee president and party MLA, Zenith M Sangma on Friday submitted a letter to the Returning Officer seeking a ban on use of mobile phones that have facility to take photographs.

He alleged that the NPP is trying to induce the voters with cash after voting if they can provide photographic evidence that they voted for the party.

“We have received reports that the NPP workers are telling the electors to take photograph of the EVMs while pressing the button of the NPP symbol to ascertain they have voted in favour of the NPP, and after seeing the photograph they will be given money after coming out of the voting hall,” Zenith claimed in his complaint.

“This proposed modus operandi of the NPP will affect the conduct of free and fair elections and bribing of voters by taking advantage of the technology is another violation of the model code of conduct,” he alleged.

Reacting to the Congress allegation, Returning Officer CN Sangma informed The Shillong Times that strict guidelines are in place to ensure a free and fair poll.

“All sector officials and presiding officers have been briefed to ensure no voter takes any recording of the casting of their vote,” informed the returning officer.