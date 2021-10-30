32 fresh cases, one death

SHILLONG, Oct 29: The state on Friday recorded 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 66 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. No death was reported on the day.

The active tally now stands at 482 while the death toll remains at 1,449. The number of recoveries has gone up to 81,628.

18 fresh case were detected in East Khasi Hills, three each in Ri Bhoi and West Khasi Hills, two each in South West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills and one each in East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.