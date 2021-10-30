Himanta visits proposed site of Assam Bhawan at Bengaluru

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the proposed site of Assam Bhawan at Bengaluru on Saturday.

The chief minister discussed the project in detail with the officials during his visit and directed them to coordinate with the Bengaluru Development Authority to obtain the required approvals for commencement of construction work at the earliest, an official statement issued here said.

Assam commissioner and secretary, (general administration department), M.S Manivannan and commissioner and special secretary PWD (building and national highways), Raj Chakraborty were also present during the visit of the chief minister.

The Assam government has already initiated steps for setting up Assam Bhawans at New Delhi’s Dwarka, Kolkata’s Russell Street and other major cities of the country, including Chandigarh, Puducherry and Hyderabad.

The chief minister had earlier directed that the proposed Assam Bhawan at Dwarka in New Delhi should be dedicated to the needs of the patients and students.