Meghalaya by-polls conuducted under strict COVID protocols

TURA, Oct 30: A lady health worker stands outside a polling station in Rajabala with a temperature screening gadget to check as part of Covid protocol.

A woman voter is screened before entering the voting booth.

Polling has been going on smoothly in Rajabala LAC so far. Polling began in Rajabala with high turnout by women in first two hours . Two VVPATs replaced due to malfunction. The 2 VVPAT replaced due to error were at Batabari and old Baitbari.

District Election Officer Ram Singh informed that social distancing is being adhered to, like here at Dijinggre polling station up in the hills region of Rajabala where the Garo and other tribes reside.