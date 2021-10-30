M’laya eves beat Sikkim in Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 29: Meghalaya began their Women’s Senior One Day Trophy campaign with a terrific five-wicket victory over Sikkim in Kolkata’s historic Eden Gardens on Friday. Meghalaya won the toss in the Plate Group match and opted to field first. Two of the Sikkim batters got half-centuries, but Meghalaya were able to keep the run rate down to under four per over as their opponents posted 181/6 in 50 overs. Ajima Sangma returned the best figures of 2/42, with one of her scalps being one of the batters who made a 50. Daiaka Warjri (1/14), Debasmita Dutta (1/24) and Pinky Chanda (1/30) were the other wicket-takers. Meghalaya then lost two wickets in less than 10 overs during the chase, but Neha Hajong (15) and guest player Rajni Lodhi (68) batted patiently for 13.1 overs before Hajong was dismissed. Lodhi (seven fours) then partnered with captain Dutta (eight fours) in a 93-run partnership. In the end, Lodhi was dismissed off the first ball of the 47th over with Meghalaya still requiring 22 to win. The match’s suspense levels then went into overdrive with the loss of the fifth Meghalaya wicket the next over but Dutta, who finished unbeaten on 62, and Riticia Nongbet (8 not out) got the team over the line with just one ball to spare. Meghalaya will next face Bihar on October 31.