By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 29: The finals of the State Billiards and Snooker Championship will be held at Green Rollers Billiards & Cafe, Keating Road behind Bamboo Hut on Saturday from 2.30 pm onwards. The prize distribution will be held at 5.30 pm followed by high tea, Meghalaya Billiard and Snooker Association informed here on Friday.