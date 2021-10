Shillong, Oct 30: The state on Saturday recorded 46 new Covid-19 cases while no death was reported.

The total active cases at present in the State stand at 461 while 81,695 patients have so far recovered from the viral infection with 67 new recoveries on the day.

The total death toll in the State remains at 1,449.

34 new Covid-19 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, six in West Khasi Hills, three in Ri-Bhoi, two in East Garo Hills and one in North Garo Hills.