Congress alleges cash for votes

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Amid other parties exuding confidence of winning the by-election to the three Assembly constituencies of Mawphlang, Mawryngneng and Rajabala, the Congress has alleged the use of money power by other parties to influence voters in the just-concluded bypolls.

MPCC working president, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said that the prospect for the Congress in all the three seats is favourable.

She, however, said that money has been allegedly pumped to influence the voters in the by-election.

Lyngdoh dreaded that such a thing can create a bad impression in the upcoming 2023 elections. “It is shocking to see that the opposition parties who are in the ruling are trying to win the election by the use of money power. We have not seen such kind of a situation in the past,” she alleged.

The National People’s Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) are hopeful of victory after claiming that the trend is in their favour.

“We are confident to win all the three seats. Things will be clearer on the party position once we receive a full report from the people at the ground,” NPP national vice president, Prestone Tynsong, said. UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh, is also confident that his party will win the Mawphlang seat, while adding that the party also expects to do well in Rajabala.

“But I confidently say we are ahead in the battle at Mawphlang. I will be able to give a better picture on the prospects of the party candidate in the two seats by tomorrow (Sunday) after getting more detailed inputs from the ground,” Lyngdoh said.