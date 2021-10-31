Section 144 CrPC imposed in Rajabala, clash arrest rises to 10

TURA, Oct 30: In apprehension of a possible clash between warring groups in Rajabala after closure of polls on Saturday, West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh has imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting the holding of any political rallies, meetings or processions.

Assembly of more than five people in any particular group and area has also been prohibited until further orders.

The order will extend to all areas under Rajabala Assembly constituency and will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain so until further orders.

Meanwhile, police investigation into the clash at Garodubi village on Wednesday afternoon has led to more arrests.

Seven people involved in the clash were arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody. The total number is now ten. Investigation inot the matter is on,” West Garo Hills SP V S Rathore informed.

Congress demands release of arrested men to cast vote

The Meghalaya Youth Congress President Richard Marak had sought the release of six congress workers, booked for inciting violence at Garodubi on Wednesday, so that they could cast their vote during polling on Saturday.

In a letter to the Returning Officer, the youth congress president stated that, “ A number of Indian National Congress workers have been detained in view of clashes with Nationalist People’s Party that took place at Garodubi. I would like to request you to kindly release the detained individuals so they can exercise their voting franchise in this democratic process peacefully.”

The youth congress chief also added that repeated requests have been made by the family members of those detained but no action has been taken.

However, district election officials inform that since all those arrested have been sent to jail under judicial custody, they would have to move the courts on this.

“Those arrested were sent to jail because of their involvement in the Garodubi incident. The demand for release is legally not tenable at all,” informed West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police V S Rathore.

The arrested congress members in jail over the Garodubi incident have been named by the youth congress as Bashidur Islam, Mozibor Rehman,Aziar Rahman, Jolbahar Sk, Mozamel Sk (all from Magurmari village) and Mofel Haque of Bowabari village.