EKH DC allows shops to open on Sundays

SHILLONG, Oct 30: In what can be called a major relief for many, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has allowed shops in commercial areas to function on Sundays.

In a directive, the DC, however, stated that business activities should be conducted with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

“Vendors in designated areas identified by the Incident Commanders and the Town Vending Committee may be allowed to operate subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols with effect from 9 am to 9 pm,” the directive read.