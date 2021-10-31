Siddhant hopes to be good representative of talent that exists in UP

Mumbai, Oct 30 : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be seen in the crime comedy, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, is hopeful that he gets the opportunity to be the representative of talent that exists in his state, Uttar Pradesh.

The actor hails from the small town of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and he wants to make the town and state proud of his achievements.

Talking about his struggle to make it big, Siddhanth said: “For someone who comes from a small town like Ballia, first getting a break in Bollywood, to now being a hero of a commercial big Hindi film is truly a dream come true.”

“I never thought I could make it because I had seen so many talented people from small towns like me struggle hard to get noticed.”

He added: “It is very tough but I have to admit that there is a lot of learning in that struggle. It grounded me, showed me the reality of a big town, and guided me to not look at anything with rose-tinted glasses.

“My struggle made me stronger and I can’t complain about that. I’m truly fortunate that I got my break with Excel Films and a visionary film-maker like Zoya Akhtar.”

Siddhant says he “wants to represent Ballia well with his work and make people from my town proud of him.”

“I hope I’m a good representative of the talent that exists in UP and also in small towns across the length and breadth of our beautiful country.”

“I’m hungry to be one of the best actors of our industry. I have miles to go and I’m willing to learn every single day because that’s what will help me realise my goal”, he concluded.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the OG Bunty and Babli.

While debutante Sharvari essays the role of the new Babli. The film derives its comedy by pitting the two con pairs together as one constantly tries to have an edge over the other.

The film directed by Varun V. Sharma is slated to hit the cinemas on November 19.(IANS)