Sunday, May 19, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Labourer from Jharkhand shot dead, two others injured in Manipur attack

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 19: A labourer from Jharkhand was killed and two others injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Naoremthong area on Saturday night.

A police official said that the assailants pulled out the three labourers of a construction company from their rented accommodation and shot them on the spot. One of them, identified as Shree Ram Hangsada, 41, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The injured, also for Jharkhand, are undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Science and Hospital in Imphal

Police launched a search operation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators while also seeking to ascertain the reason behind the shooting. (IANS)

Previous article
Anjali murder case: Karnataka police nab killer, probe reveals accused exploited women
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

WhatsApp working on several new features to enhance user experience

Shillong, May 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on several new features to enhance the user experience on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shruti Haasan offers a peek into her Sunday: ‘Over-sleeping, self-love and biriyani’

Shillong, May 19: Actress Shruti Haasan has talked about what Sunday according to her is for. Shruti on Sunday...
Business

‘Above normal’ monsoon prediction put these stocks in top gear

Shillong, May 19: The Indian Metrology Department has predicted an 'above normal' monsoon for 2024. A good monsoon always...
INTERNATIONAL

Musk meets Sri Lankan President in Indonesia, discusses Starlink implementation

Shillong, May 19: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WhatsApp working on several new features to enhance user experience

Technology 0
Shillong, May 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on...

Shruti Haasan offers a peek into her Sunday: ‘Over-sleeping, self-love and biriyani’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 19: Actress Shruti Haasan has talked about...

‘Above normal’ monsoon prediction put these stocks in top gear

Business 0
Shillong, May 19: The Indian Metrology Department has predicted...
Load more

Popular news

WhatsApp working on several new features to enhance user experience

Technology 0
Shillong, May 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on...

Shruti Haasan offers a peek into her Sunday: ‘Over-sleeping, self-love and biriyani’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 19: Actress Shruti Haasan has talked about...

‘Above normal’ monsoon prediction put these stocks in top gear

Business 0
Shillong, May 19: The Indian Metrology Department has predicted...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img