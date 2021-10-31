Urban Affairs dept asked to clarify

Shillong, Oct 30: The Election department has sought a clarification from the Urban Affairs department on its order to take possession of the land at Them Iew Mawlong.

“We have sought a clarification on whether the decision to take possession of the land is an ongoing process. We are expected to get a detailed report on this by Monday. We will decide what needs to be done after examining the report,” Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor said on Saturday.

He said the department sought the clarification after taking cognisance of media reports on the matter.

In an order issued on Friday, the Joint Secretary in-charge of Urban Affairs department had said it has taken over the land based on the tripartite lease executed among the state government, the Syiem of Mylliem and the Shillong Municipal Board.

The lease deed was executed on March 31 this year. On Friday, the Syiem of Mylliem and the Shillong Municipal Board handed over the land, measuring 12,444.13 square metres, to the Urban Affairs department.

Questioning the timing of the order, the Congress had on Friday alleged that it might be an attempt by the ruling dispensation to influence the voters on the eve of the by-elections.

“The government has issued the order one day before by-elections to the three Assembly seats. Is this an attempt to influence voters? This is unacceptable,” Congress working president, Ampareen Lyngdoh had stated.

She had asked if the government would implement the order in letter and spirit. “It is unfortunate that the government is trying to gain political mileage from this issue,” she had stated.