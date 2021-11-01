Congress sinking ship, jump out of it: Tynsong

SHILLONG, Oct 31: National People’s Party (NPP) national vice president, Prestone Tynsong has advised Congress leaders to quit the party, stating it is a sinking ship.

“If there is infighting, you are divided and the moment you are divided, it is a broken family. Once it is a broken family, it becomes a sinking ship. So, ultimately, you will need to jump out of that ship or else you will die,” Tynsong said.

The statement comes weeks after state Congress chief, Vincent H Pala initiated an effort to bring back the leaders who deserted the party over the past few years.

Tynsong said there is no question of the NPP leaders shifting allegiance to the Congress. He said those, who cannot understand the ground reality, vis-à-vis the Congress’s position in the state as well as at the national level, could be vulnerable.

“I am sure the rest will not defect to the Congress,” Tynsong, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said.

He pointed out that even Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has admitted there are differences within the party while Pala’s differences with Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma are no longer a secret.

Tynsong refused to comment when asked if any Congress leader is sending feelers to join the NPP. He said this is a political strategy and the NPP needs to wait and watch.

Recently, Pala had approached NPP leader and former Chief Minister DD Lapang to try and convince him to return to the Congress. The state Congress chief has been successful in bringing leaders, including former Minister RG Lyngdoh and former Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief PN Syiem, back to the party.