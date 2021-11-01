NEHU holds satellite meet on neuro devp disorders

SHILLONG, Oct 31: A satellite meeting was organised by the Department of Biomedical Engineering in collaboration with the Department of Education of the North Eastern Hill University, and the Society for Neurochemistry India (SNCI) besides the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) APRC Associate School.

The aim of the meeting was to delve upon the challenges that exist with population suffering with cognitive and neurodevelopmental disorders and the existing interventions presently available. The focus of the meeting was to provide salient inputs to the policymakers to look into the needs of this population that require constant support and guidance to improve their quality of life and integrate with the society.

The key features of the satellite meeting were open scientific discussions with renowned experts from India and abroad, presentation of the participants through symposia and group meetings during the event. The meeting aimed to bring in people working in the related field for the generation of new technical know-how and sharing of research ideas among the participants and experts for the advancement of the field globally and involving the community at large.

The participants for this meetingwere doctoral research scholars, Masters students, young faculty members,scientists and researchers working in the field from the Asia Pacific region including countries such as India, Armenia, Nigeria etc.