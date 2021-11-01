Meghalaya eves defeat Bihar by 22 runs

Shillong, Oct 31: A sensational performance by Ajima Sangma saw her net a personal best five-wicket haul as she bowled Meghalaya to a 22-run victory over Bihar in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in Kolkata today.

Set a target of 177 for victory, Bihar lost a wicket in the very first over to Sangma, who followed that up with an lbw dismissal in the fifth over to leave the opposition on 8/2.

A good third wicket partnership of 64 gave Bihar some hope of a rescue but Luiza Tamang (1/23) and Pinky Chanda (2/18) removed the two batters that gave Meghalaya the most trouble.

The bowlers continued to chip away to a point where Bihar were 117/8 and it looked like victory was in Meghalaya’s grasp. However, a 32-run rearguard partnership for the ninth wicket really gave Meghalaya the jitters until Tamang effected a run out.

Sangma, who had been saved up for a spell towards the end, then returned and bagged the last available wicket with the final ball of the 46th over to finish with figures of 5/22.

Earlier, Meghalaya won the toss in the Plate Group match and, in contrast to last time out against Sikkim, decided to bat first.

Apart from an early wicket, the team started well, with Tamang striking 26 and Neha Hajong 36 as Meghalaya scored at a run rate of five in the first 10 overs.

Following Tamang’s dismissal, Hajong was joined at the crease by guest player Rajni Lodhi (50), who hit a second consecutive half-century. The pair put on 62 runs for the third wicket.

Captain Debasmita Dutta also hit 17 but Meghalaya went from 143/3 to 176 all out as wickets fell regularly during the death overs. Unfortunately, Dutta was injured while bowling and her future for the rest of the tournament is now in doubt.

Meghalaya will not get much rest as their next fixture will be against Manipur tomorrow.