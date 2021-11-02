CM rues vaccine hesitancy

SHILLONG, Nov 1: Amid growing hesitancy, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has said the government cannot force anyone to go for vaccination against COVID-19.

He told reporters on Monday said he has been monitoring the COVID situation in the state although it has not been reviewed at the Cabinet-level.

Sangma said the protocols that need to be changed are being done at the Chief Secretary level after due consultations with him.

Stating that the COVID situation has always taken governments by surprise, he said the pandemic was a lesson for the state for expanding the health infrastructure.

Sangma said vaccination has helped combat the coronavirus to a great extent but expressed concern over a large number of people becoming hesitant about the vaccine. “This is not a good sign,” he added.

Asking people to go for both doses, he said the government cannot force people to take the jabs and has tried its best to convince them.

A large number of people have still not taken the vaccine despite the virus claiming more than 1,400 lives in the state.

According to Sangma, some areas have recorded 80-90% vaccination while motivating people to be inoculated has been a challenge elsewhere.

The Health Department had set up vaccine booths during the by-elections to three Assembly constituencies on October 30. About 600 voters were vaccinated at these booths.