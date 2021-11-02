Bypoll results today

SHILLONG, Nov 1: The results of Saturday’s by-elections to Rajabala, Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng seats are expected to be announced by Tuesday noon.

Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor said the counting will begin at 8 am. He said due to the pandemic, there will be seven tables per round and the counting centres will be in JN Stadium in Shillong. One will be at a building next to SMELC centre in Tura.

During the counting, five VVPATS will be randomly selected for matching the votes cast on the day of election.

Arrangements are being made for frisking and checking during the day of counting. The winning candidates will be provided with escorts from the counting centres till their residences.

In an order, the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills said procession and sloganeering of any kind shall not be allowed within the premises of counting centre till the completion of the counting of votes and the declaration of results. The bursting and throwing of crackers on the roads and at public places has been prohibited. As per the directions of the Election Commission, no victory procession will be permissible.

The order said not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election.