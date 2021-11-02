Govt keen on talks

SHILLONG, Nov 1: Three days after the state government took possession of a leased plot of land measuring 12,444.13 square metres at Iew Mawlong and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced that the government would defend the move if the settlers challenge their relocation in court, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the state government is ready for talks with the Harijan Colony settlers to resolve the relocation issue amicably.

The statement comes close on the heels the HPC’s “sleepless nights” threat to the government and assertion that the residents are willing to die but will not leave the colony.

Sangma said the government will move forward in a phase-wise manner. After the completion of the process of land ownership, the government will shift the office of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) from the quarters in the second phase, he said.

The third phase entails the shifting of the employees of the SMB and other departments from the colony to a designated site which is “very good”.

“Finally, we will find an amicable way to relocate them,” the CM said, insisting that the government will go about it in a legal manner.

Asked about the HPC’s threat, he said the residents are emotionally charged up but the government is ready to discuss the matter and find a way to resolve it amicably.

He said not everyone, belonging to the community and settled there, thinks on the same lines.

The High Level Committee (HLC) had on September 28 recommended to the government to shift the employees of the SMB and other departments from the disputed area.

Constituted to find a feasible solution to the problem after the 2018 violent protests at Motphran, the HLC had made a detailed presentation to the Cabinet. According to a government statement issued earlier, many families have already moved out of the colony and are now living in different locations.