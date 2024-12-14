Saturday, December 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India is ‘Mother of Democracy’: PM Modi

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 14: Calling India the “Mother of Democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Constitution is the foundation of the country’s unity. Speaking on the second day of debate on 75 years of the Constitution’s adoption, PM Modi cited remarks by Dr B.R. Ambedkar highlighting the importance of collective decision-making for nurturing a feeling of unity.

“I am pained to say that after Independence, due to vested interest, there was an attack on the basic character of the country that celebrated unity in diversity. Making unity in diversity a part of our lives will be the biggest tribute to Dr Ambedkar,” the Prime Minister said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to Article 370 as a hurdle in the unity of the country, PM Modi said this was the reason why our government buried it as “unity is our priority”. He credited GST as a tool of economic unity that promoted the motto of “One Nation, One Tax”, highlighting “One Nation, One Ration Card” as another initiative for strengthening unity in the nation.

“We live the slogan of unity in diversity. That is why we started the ‘One Nation, One Health Card’ for nationwide provision of health insurance,” the Prime Minister said.

“One Nation, One Grid” was another initiative that removed disparity in electricity availability in different parts of the country, and we lit up the dark parts of the country, PM Modi said, highlighting his government’s efforts to remove disparities in infrastructure development as well.

Citing the example of optical fiber link for all panchayats, he said the government wants to prevent a situation of “haves and have nots” in the field of digital services. The New Education Policy has also promoted mother tongue and fulfilling the mandate of the Constitution, we have given even regional and poor students to pursue higher studies in their own language, PM Modi said.

He also highlighted the achievements of women, especially in space technology, crediting the statute for offering inspiration for women-led development and highlighted that a woman is the President of the country. “Very soon we will be the 3rd largest economy and by the 100th year of Independence we are committed towards becoming a development nation,” PM Modi said.

IANS

Previous article
James Sangma lays foundation of Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park
Next article
‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Gandhi family for repeatedly amending...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been honoured for the second consecutive year, securing 2nd place...
NATIONAL

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday...
Economy

James Sangma lays foundation of Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park

Nongpoh, Dec 14: Ri Bhoi District is set to witness a groundbreaking initiative with the upcoming Ri Bhoi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge