M’laya, Assam CMs to inspect disputed areas this month

SHILLONG, Nov 1: The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya will conduct a joint inspection of some of the disputed areas during the second or third week of this month in a bid to convey confidence-building messages to the local residents.

Informing this here on Monday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that he and his Assam counterpart had telephonic conversations in which they decided to extend the date for submission of the joint committees’ reports, which was earlier slated for October 30, by 2-3 weeks in view of the bypolls. “In between, anytime between November 10 and 15, both of us will choose one or two locations for joint visit,” he said.

Making it clear that they have not fixed the date for the joint inspection, Conrad said that it will be conducted before the committees submit the reports. Both the CMs have listed down three locations which they may visit, and with the visit, build the confidence of the residents.

It may be recalled that members of the regional committees, constituted by Assam and Meghalaya, in the last two months, visited many disputed interstate border areas in accordance with the decisions taken at the chief ministerial-level meeting held here in August.

Assam and Meghalaya have mutually agreed to find amicable solutions to disputes in six of the 12 areas of differences between the two states, which are “less complicated” in nature.

The six areas of differences are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra – falling under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts in Assam.