Govt orders closure of illegal KHADC toll gates

SHILLONG, Nov 1: The Meghalaya government has ordered the closure of illegal toll gates of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) operating along the Shillong Bypass, after media reports pointed out that such gates are still functioning despite several questions being raised regarding their legality.

Reacting to a query on these illegal toll gates, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Monday, said that the government has already written to the District Councils asking them that such toll gates cannot operate and that the process has to be discontinued.

Recently, a group of journalists had found that the KHADC toll gates are still operating along the Shillong Bypass.

On the national highway from Mawryngkneng till Thadshalai village, these journalists found as many as four toll gates operating on both sides of the highway and people were seen standing in front of the toll gates with sticks and forcing trucks on the road to stop.