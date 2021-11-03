Assam CM assures to address doctors’ issues

Guwahati, Nov 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a meeting here with representatives of the Assam Medical Service Association and assured immediate measures for fulfilment of various demands of serving doctors.

During the course of the meeting, Sarma asked principal secretary (health and family welfare), Anurag Goel to take the immediate steps for effecting time-scale promotion of the serving doctors in the state.

He also asked him to do the needful for filling up the vacancies of the doctors.

Discussing the issues of the association, the chief minister further asked the principal secretary to work on cadre review of the doctors, promotions and disparity in pay so that a decision could be taken soon.

Later, the chief minister informed the delegation that the health department would come out with a suitable notification for pay increment of doctors pursuing PG diploma under the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences.

Moreover, for the career progression of the doctors, Sarma also assured the delegation that the government would increase the number of seats for the in-service doctors for pursuing PG degree in the state medical colleges.

The number of seats will be increased to 40 from the existing 23.