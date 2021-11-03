First Covid death in over a month in South West Garo Hills

TURA, Nov 3: After witnessing drop in Covid cases across the Garo Hills region and deaths no longer taking place for close to a month, Covid 19 has returned and taken a precious life.

A 48 year old woman from Goldatgre village of Ampati region tested positive for Covid 19 on October 28th died from the disease on Monday in Ampati hospital. The victim had not been vaccinated against Covid.

This is the first death from the disease in more than a month in South West Garo Hills district.

Across the five districts of Garo Hills, the last recorded Covid death was on 11th October when a patient with the disease died in East Garo Hills.

Doctors are advising people to continue maintaining Covid protocols by way of hand sanitizing, use of face masks and social distancing, and most important of all, to ensure full vaccination against the disease.