Kalaichar Border Haat opening sought, DC apprises BSF to communicate with Bangla govt

TURA, Nov 3: The Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills district, Ch. Ramakrishna has recently issued a communiqué to move the Bangladesh Government for re-opening of the Border Haat at Kalaichar border town, which has been under closure for over a year since the Covid pandemic broke out.

In his letter to the Asstt.Commandant, 28 Bn.BSF, Kalaichar BOP, South West Garo Hills, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the Government of Meghalaya had, in the month of September issued an order allowing the respective Deputy Commissioners to re-open the Border Haats depending on the local situation in relation to COVID-19.

Based on the Government order the District Administration of South West Garo Hills had also issued a separate order permitting re-opening of the Border Haat in the district with strict compliance to COVID-19 health protocols, he stated and enclosed the same along with the letter.

As such, the Deputy Commissioner in his letter asked the BSF authority at Kalaichar to take up with their counterpart in Bangladesh to start re-opening of the Kalaichar Border Haat in the best interest of the public in general , and of the traders of both the countries in particular.