Outreach for promotion of backyard poultry organised at Nongstoin College

NONGSTOIN: Outreach programme for promotion of backyard poultry farming for Rural Bio-entrepreneurship option was organised at Nongstoin College in Nongstoin Block of West Khasi Hills District on 2ndNovember 2021 by College of Agriculture (CoA), Kyrdemkulai in collaboration with Nongstoin College, Nongstoin, NECTAR, Shillong and other ICAR institutes.

The programme was organised under the Leadership of Dr. U.K. Behera, Dean CoA, Kyrdemkulai and Convener NAAS Regional Chapter for NEH Region, Barapani. In this programme the farmers were given training on Backyard Poultry farming along with Poultry birds to the farmers.

The programme was coordinated by Dr S.K. Wanniang and Dr. HG Kencharaddi, Assistant professor of CoA, Kyrdemkulai, Dr I. Mawthoh, Principal, Dr Trilochan Dash, IQAC Coordinator, Shri Rishan Sunn, Shri Ruben Nongrum, and Shri B.Syiem, Lecturers of Nongstoin College played a vital role for the success of the programme.

At the end of the training programme, the farmers were distributed 500 no’s of chicken birds (Two Months Old) for encouraging rural bio-entrepreneurship through backyard poultry farming. Thus the programme benefitted 35 farmers of the Nongstoin area.

NONGSTOIN: A training cum input distribution programme for farmers was organised at Mawkynbat village in Mawthadrashan block of West Khasi Hills district on 2nd November 2021 by College of Agriculture(CoA), Kyrdemkulai in collaboration with NongstoinCollege, Nongstoin, NECTAR, Shillong and other ICAR institutes. The programme was organised under the Leadership of Dr. U.K. Behera, Dean CoA, Kyrdemkulai and Convener NAAS Regional Chapter for NEH Region Barapani. Govt. of India.

The College of Agriculture, Kyrdemkulai came forward and went to such remote village and organised one day training cum input distribution programme for 59 farmers. The main aim of the training was to mobilise the farm resources of small and marginal farmers to build rural bio-entrepreneurship and doubling their income.

The programme was coordinated by Dr S.K. Wanniang and Dr. HG Kencharaddi, Assistant professor of CoA, Kyrdemkulai, Shri BernabusSyiemlieh, Headman, Shri Julius Sun, Secretary, Dr I. Mawthoh, Principal, Shri Rishan Sunn and Shri S.K.Jahrin, Lecturers of Nongstoin College played a vital role for the effectiveness and success of the programme.

At the end of the training programme, the farmers were distributed Kitchen garden kits (Consisting 10 different varieties of vegetable seeds) and other vegetable seeds to the farmers for encouraging them to adopt Kitchen gardening for better family nutrition. Thus the programme benefitted the farmers of the area to adopt new technology on agriculture.