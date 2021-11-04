CS wants SLC action on standardisation agenda

SHILLONG, Nov 3: Chief Secretary RV Suchiang, on Wednesday, stressed on the need for action on part of the recently-formed State Level Committee (SLC) for Standardisation, Quality Systems and Hallmarking, on its agenda regarding standardisation.

Suchiang was speaking at the first meeting of the SLC here on Wednesday.

In her address, Suchiang stated that the committee’s agenda includes creation of standardisation cells in government departments, certification of piped drinking water, awareness on hallmarking of gold jewellery and its implementation by involving self-help groups, and capacity building of departments on standards formulation, promotion and implementation.

She also emphasised on the need for the government departments to work in tandem with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in order to achieve the objectives of the committee.

Deputy Director General Eastern Region (DDGE), BIS, and a member of the SLC, pointed out that relevant Indian standards may be referred to in tenders of government departments and involve procurement of ISI marked goods.

He also requested the Meghalaya government to go for certification of piped drinking water, prevent sale of non-ISI packaged drinking water, implementation of quality control orders, set up of Assaying & Hallmarking centres across the state.

He stressed on the need to create ‘Standardization Cell’ in government departments, besides formation of student clubs for better understanding of quality, safety and standardisation in schools and implementation of Management System Certification in the departments.

The meeting also decided that the list of Indian Standards would be shared with relevant government departments for reference in tenders and procurements. It was also decided to take up setting up of Assaying & Hallmarking Centre with the Industries department by private entrepreneurs.