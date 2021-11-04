Trade unions protest against fuel price hike

SHILLONG, Nov 3: Fuel price in the state has reached record highs in recent days, and added with rising cost of cooking gas, it is collectively putting civilians in a troublesome spot.

In a bid to register strong opposition to this hike in prices, the Meghalaya Joint Council of Trade Unions & Associations (MJCTU&A) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Meghalaya State Unit staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, MJCTU&A president, MN Bhattacharjee, said that the rising prices have triggered an overall inflationary spiral in the economy. “Rising transportation costs are leading to rise in prices of all essential items including food, vegetables, milk and other articles of daily consumption, but also taking a heavy toll on the pockets of daily commuters,” Bhattacharjee said.

The association provided a comparative study of trend in hike of prices of fuel and edible oil, over the period of last two month, showing a grim picture.

“Mustard oil price, which was Rs 235 per litre here in the batch supplied in market in July, 2021, has been increased to 265 per litre in September, 2021. It has more than doubled in one year. Similarly, the rates of sunflower oil have risen up to 95 per cent and those of peanut oil and soya oil by up to 60 per cent each,” MJCTU&A president added

President of state unit of AITUC, T Sangma, said that the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are causing immense problems for daily commuters, particularly the students and rural people.

“State government must monitor and regulate the fares charged and notify the same prominently for information of everyone. Sufferings of people are increasing continuously who are already tremendously affected by the COVID pandemic continuing for almost two years,” Sangma said.

The MJCTU&A also submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary RV Suchiang requesting relief from the exorbitant price rise. They also urged the Chief Secretary to take steps to control the fare charged by private vehicle operators.