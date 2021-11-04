MLA to take up Umpling bridge work with govt

SHILLONG, Nov 3: A day after triumphing as the MLA of Mawryngkneng in the just concluded bypolls, Pyniaid Sing Syiem has assured to take up the construction of the bridge connecting Rynjah and Umpling, which has been delayed for almost two years due to COVID and flood, with Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong.

This was assurance was given by the legislator to the Dorbar Shnong of Umpling during a joint inspection of the bridge to check its progress of work.

On the day, the Dorbar Umpling also felicitated Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who later announced an amount of Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of the community hall in the area.