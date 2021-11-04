Glare on MPCC chief after Congress’ defeat

SHILLONG, Nov 3: A day after his party failed to retain the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala constituencies, MPCC chief Vincent H. Pala has attracted flak from a section of Congress leaders for his rapport with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and state NPP president WR Kharlukhi.

The two Assembly constituencies have been the party’s traditional strongholds.

The Congress leaders asked why Pala had to share the same podium with Kharlukhi during the inauguration of a sitting gallery at Lamyrsiang in the East Jaintia Hills district on October 18.

“He (Pala) attended this function when the party leaders were busy campaigning for the by-elections. Many party leaders are unhappy with him for attending this function since it is sending a wrong message to the public,” one of the leaders said, adding that the MPCC chief was seen clicking pictures with the Chief Minister on several occasions on social media.

According to him, the cordial relations shared by Pala with Sangma and Kharlukhi are “there for everyone to see”.

The party leaders recalled Pala going to meet Sangma at the NPP office in Shillong on August 28, 2018, after the latter won the by-election to the South Tura seat.

“This only proves that they have the same goal. We fear about the future of Congress under the leadership of Pala due to his bonding with the NPP leadership,” a party leader said.

The leaders claimed the MPCC chief sidelined many senior leaders after assuming charge.

“He is trying to handpick leaders who are his close aides to manage the affairs of the party. But this is not justified since there are leaders who have served the party for decades,” another Pala critic within Congress said.

The leaders said Pala should have accommodated everyone if he was serious about rebuilding the party.

“If there are no checks and balances, then there is a big question mark on Congress in the state,” a leader feared.

They stated that the state Congress chief should have tried to persuade sitting MDCs, Lamphrang Blah and Ashahel D. Shira not to contest the by-elections from other parties after quitting Congress.

“But he allowed the two to quit the party and contest the by-elections. The outcome would have been different if they had stayed with the party,” he said.