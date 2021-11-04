Bypoll outcome enthuses UDP

SHILLONG, Nov 3: United Democratic Party president, Metbah Lyngdoh said the party’s performance in the by-elections was indicative of better days ahead.

The victory in Mawphlang by a huge margin was an encouraging sign for the party that did very well in Rajabala, he told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

“We had anticipated a thumping victory for Eugeneson Lyngdoh from Mawphlang. I am happy that it has turned out to be true,” the UDP president said.

Stating that they had predicted a victory margin of over 4,000 votes after the day of polling, Lyngdoh said that he (Eugeneson) has won from 41 out of the total 50 polling stations in Mawphlang.

He said the main factors that contributed to the victory were the quality of the candidate, the acceptance of the people for the UDP as the main regional party and the sympathy wave since Eugeneson is the son of former MLA, the late SK Sunn.

The UDP president also attributed the victory to the efforts of the party leaders and supporters and to the leaders of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party who had campaigned aggressively for the candidate.

He said the party was happy with candidate Ashahel D. Shira’s performance in Rajabala.

“He won in 18 out of the 58 polling stations in Rajabala to secure 7,200 votes. He was behind by two and three votes in two of the polling stations,” the UDP president said.

The party could have done better had it campaigned for Shira in the plains belt of the Rajabala constituency.

The votes garnered in Rajabala were the outcome of the party’s efforts for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections earlier this year, the UDP president said.

“We will go all out to strengthen our base in all the 24 constituencies in the Garo Hills. We would like to see the UDP as a regional party whose presence is not restricted to the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region,” he said, adding he has tried to make the party grow during his short tenure as the UDP chief.

He expressed confidence that UDP will work harder with a good team of leaders providing him with all the necessary support.

The UDP president said the party will continue in its effort to see that the unification of the regional forces become a reality.

“The formation of the Regional Democratic Alliance with the HSPDP is a step in the right direction. Both the parties are on the same page when it comes to the need to unify the regional forces,” he added.