Shake-up in MDA likely

SHILLONG, Nov 3: A day after the NPP-led MDA struck a blow to the Opposition Congress winning all three seats in the by-elections, speculations are rife in the corridors of power that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is set for a massive overhaul.

Sources close to those in power have informed The Shillong Times that the PDF, NCP, KHNAM and Independent MLA from Nongkrem, Lambor Malngiang might be axed from the NPP-led MDA.

The sources revealed that the NPP is eyeing one more ministerial berth and even the UDP has also demanded one more representative in the Conrad-led Cabinet.

According to the sources, the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other senior NPP leaders have reached out to some UDP leaders with the proposal of a new arrangement in the ruling coalition.

The sources stated that the NPP has mooted the idea of a coalition consisting of 23 MLAs from the NPP, 11 from the Regional Democratic Alliance consisting of eight legislators from UDP, two from HSPDP and Independent Samuel Sangma and two from the BJP.

If this new arrangement becomes effective, the PDF, NCP, KHNAM and Lambor Malngiang will be left out of the alliance since the new-look team will have a strength of 36 in the House of 60.

Currently there are 23 NPP MLAs, 17 from Congress, eight from UDP, four from PDF, two each from HSPDP and BJP, two independents and one each from NCP and KHNAM.

The sources said that this will ensure that two ministerial berths currently held by PDF MLAs – Banteidor Lyngdoh and Hamletson Dohling – will be shared between the NPP and the UDP.

It remains to be seen whether the UDP will play ball and accept the proposal since the new arrangement is still in discussion mode and the NPP is yet to formally meet UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh to explain the proposition.

The sources said that the UDP may have reservations against the NPP idea as this might affect the party’s prospects in 2023.

As it stands, the UDP is working on expanding its base in the state especially after some sitting MLAs, including those from the PDF, have shown interest in joining the Metbah-led party.

New MLAs to take oath today

The three newly-elected MLAs -Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Abdus Saleh – will take oath as legislators at the temporary Assembly complex, Rilbong at 2 pm on Friday.

The oath will be administered by Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh.