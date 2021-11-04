Juventus, Bayern advance to CL knockout stage

BERLIN, Nov 3: Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty on Tuesday but still got a hat trick. The Poland star dominated on his 100th Champions League appearance to lead Bayern Munich into the last-16 after a 5-2 rout of Benfica.

Juventus also booked its place in the knockout rounds with a 4-2 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

They’re the first teams to progress this year with two games to spare from the group stage of Europe’s premier soccer competition.

GROUP E

The 33-year-old Lewandowski took his goal tally to 81 goals in 100 Champions League games for Bayern and previous club Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski had a chance to make it 3-1 before the break, but his penalty was poorly taken and Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos gathered the ball easily.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer set up Lewandowski’s third goal with a long kick out in the 84th minute. It was Neuer’s first assist in his 123rd appearance in the competition.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was back on the sideline after recovering from the coronavirus.

Barcelona had goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen to thank for securing a nervy 1-0 win at Dynamo Kiev. The 19-year-old Ansu Fati’s 70th-minute goal means it can secure its progress with a win at home over Benfica in its next game.

Barcelona was without Gerard Piqué and forwards Sergio Agüero and Pedri.

GROUP F

Manchester United still harbors strong hopes of reaching the last 16 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old scored United’s 2-2 equalizer in injury time against Atalanta to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team top of the group, level on seven points with Villarreal.

Villarreal enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Young Boys, which is bottom with three points.

GROUP G

French champion Lille kept the group wide open with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Sevilla.

Lille’s first win gives it five points after four games.

It’s two points behind group leader Salzburg, which lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg earlier. Wolfsburg also has five points, while Sevilla stayed on three points.

GROUP H

Paulo Dybala scored twice, including a retaken penalty, as Juventus reached the last 16 with its 4-2 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

Dybala, who opened the scoring, made no mistake with his second chance before Federico Chiesa and Álvaro Morata sealed the Italian giant’s win.

Juventus lead the group by 3 points ahead of Chelsea.

Ziyech’s goal early in the second half was enough for Chelsea to eliminate the Swedish champion and move closer to the knockout rounds, but the visitors missed the injured Romelu Lukaku. (AP)